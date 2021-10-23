CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 63.7% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,591,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $914.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

