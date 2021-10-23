Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

