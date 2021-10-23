ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

