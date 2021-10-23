4,900 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 85.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

NYSE LEN opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

