Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

