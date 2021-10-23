MACRO Consulting Group Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.