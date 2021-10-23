Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LRMR stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.