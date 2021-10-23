CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $30,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ECH opened at $24.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

