Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,162,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 719,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 118,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 146,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,343. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.