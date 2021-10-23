Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 7.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $362,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $58.08. 196,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,471. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

