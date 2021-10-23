Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $126.31 Million Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,253 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $126,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. 3,690,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,318. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

