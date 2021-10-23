Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.64. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Zosano Pharma Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.