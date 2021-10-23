Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.71, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

