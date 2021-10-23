Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $8,681,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

