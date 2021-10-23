Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 23,966 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Humanigen makes up about 1.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Humanigen worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $165,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

