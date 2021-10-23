Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

