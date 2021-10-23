Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Increases Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of ContraFect worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. ContraFect Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

