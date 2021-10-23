Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 361,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

