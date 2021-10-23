Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.52

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $46.52. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 4,759 shares.

The company has a market cap of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,447 shares of company stock worth $158,562. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

