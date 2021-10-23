GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. GATX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69. GATX has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

