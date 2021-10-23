Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 26.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 20.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

