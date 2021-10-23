Andra AP fonden Acquires 10,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

TT stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

