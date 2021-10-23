Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 89,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,868 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

