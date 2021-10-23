Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 93,064 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,064 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $201.45 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

