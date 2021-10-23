Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

