Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

