Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $753.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.19. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.89.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

