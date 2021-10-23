Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $423.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.18. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $425.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

