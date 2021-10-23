CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.
NYSE:CNMD opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.
In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
