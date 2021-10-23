CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.