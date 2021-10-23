Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

