PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 75,242 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $324.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

