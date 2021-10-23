First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.