CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on November 30th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.06 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

