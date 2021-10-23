CMS Energy Co. (CMS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on November 30th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.06 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
