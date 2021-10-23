Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

RHI opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.