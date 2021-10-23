GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Holdings Lifted by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 147.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up approximately 4.6% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned about 0.52% of GDS worth $75,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $62.62 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

