Phoenician Capital LLC Takes $5.97 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. Vimeo makes up approximately 2.6% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.