Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

