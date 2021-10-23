Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $61,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.