54,431 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

