Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 939,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

