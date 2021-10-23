Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 58,879 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 58,879 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $80,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,502,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $55.00 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.