Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,774 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.99 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10.

