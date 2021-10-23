Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $418.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

