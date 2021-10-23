Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 80 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $65,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

GWW stock opened at $437.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average is $435.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

