Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $253.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

