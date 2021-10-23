Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $291.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

