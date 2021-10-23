Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $253.06 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.