iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

