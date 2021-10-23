People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.