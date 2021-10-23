10,770 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

